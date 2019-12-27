SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The winter storm that slammed the San Diego region came close to dampening this year’s Holiday Bowl parade Thursday, but balloons, floats, and bands went on without a hitch.

Parade preparation consisted of hours of blowing up the bright balloons.

“Takes a lot of panning and preparation. We have a wonderful executive staff,” said Brian Mooney, Holiday Bowl Parade Committee.

The big show takes well over 100 volunteers.

“It is such a fun thing to do over the holidays,” said Andrea Lehman, parade participant.

Lehman dressed the part for her daughter’s sea camp, “Carter the Turtle” balloon.

“This is a costume one of my daughters wore for her school play. I am repurposing it to be a sea turtle,” she said.

As the winter storm moved out of the region, all attendees were on alert for bad weather that could dampen the festivities.

“Very rarely do we have rain, but this is going to be one of those interesting ones. Everybody loves a parade,” said Brian Mooney, Holiday Bowl Parade Committee.

University of California fans showed off their school pride and spirit. USC will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Holiday Bowl.

The parade has been wowing fans for more than 40 years.

