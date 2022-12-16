The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation is helping senior centers throw holiday parties for the elderly.

SAN DIEGO — Aging experts predict more Americans over the age of 65 than those younger than 18 by 2033.

That could also increase the number of so-called orphaned seniors in our community, with no spouse or children to care for them.

Many seniors will spend the holidays alone, but not at the Fourth District Senior Resource Center, where they hosted a holiday gala at the George Stevens Senior Center in Encanto.

“It gives us time to come together as peacemakers and enjoy and love one another,” said Frances Jackson-Hoggard.

The party is a way to encourage seniors, no matter their age, that they are not alone.

“We can reach those who can't come out. They can be with you and feel a part of everything God has given us to enjoy this life,” said Jackson-Hoggard.

Jackson-Hoggard is a real estate agent who will be 92 in February and continues to be a social butterfly and give back.

She and nine other seniors over the age of 90 were recognized for their lifetime of a community of service.

“I feel that God has given me in life to do what needs to be done. And as long as you have that life, continue to move and love and be with one another,” said Jackson-Hoggard.

Those connections are critical for San Diego seniors.

The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation reports 125,000 orphaned seniors in the county.

“Companionship is everything. Social isolation is like smoking 15 cigarettes daily,” said Kristoffer Kelly.

He is the director of partnerships at the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation.

The organization awarded 25 grants to senior centers throughout San Diego to host a holiday party.

“Especially coming out of COVID, this is a huge deal to see their friends, their family,” said Kelly.

The party is also a way to encourage seniors to come back.

Mary Knoll is recruiting members for the fourth district's first Aztec Duplicate Bridge Club.

The game is known to improve the quality of life.

“The mental health benefits, the recreational benefits, the prevention of isolation, the social interaction benefits, and the competitive game of bridge,” said Knoll, San Diego ADBC President.

It's a party that's bridging isolated seniors with the community.

“With the spirit of giving and being able to connect with our community, it couldn't be better,” said Knoll.

Scan Health Plan partnered with the Foundation to provide holiday parties.

The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation is fundraising to build 22 new senior centers.

Participating organizations and groups include The Aztec Duplicate Bridge Club of San Diego, FDSRC’s Glide N’ Stride Walkers, The Retired & Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP), (AIS) Feeling Fit Exercise class, FDSRC’s Single Widowed Adult Group (SWAG) and the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper.

More parties are scheduled throughout the county:

Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon: American Indian Winter Gathering; 2630 1st Avenue (92103)

A “Winter Gathering” to celebrate the holidays with turkey, ham, and all the fixings. There will be music and prizes for all.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon: Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center (LFJCC); 4126 Executive Drive, UTC/La Jolla

A Hanukkah Intergenerational Celebration with gift bags for 130 older adults. JCC’s preschoolers will sing holiday songs, and 100 seniors will receive care bags with traditional Hanukkah items.



Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11:00 a.m.: Gloria McClellan Senior Center in Vista (sponsored by Care Choice Health Systems); 1400 Vale Terrace Drive (92084)