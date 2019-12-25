SAN DIEGO — A holiday show that was slated to run through Jan. 6, 2020 has abruptly closed, according to the company that presented the show at Liberty Station. La Fiesta Shows posted on its website and Facebook Tuesday saying that there would be no additional performances of "Natale: Journey to the North Pole."

According to the show's website, "Natale" was making its U.S. debut in partnership with La Fiesta Shows and was created by La Fiesta Escenica in Spain.

There was no word on what ticket holders should do to recoup their money but La Fiesta Shows listed its email address as info@lafiestashows.com.

Natale was described online as: "A nostalgic holiday circus experience with top acrobatic performers, animatronic polar bears and dancing penguins, as well as, an array of unique and inspiring surprises guaranteed to elevate San Diego’s holiday spirit."