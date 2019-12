SAN DIEGO — Steve Vandewalle Helicopter Rescue Medic captured this picture of a rainbow Wednesday at the San Diego Fire-Rescue Air Operations based at Montgomery Field. Crews are on stand by through out the holiday. The new Firehawk helicopter is in a hangar staying dry during the storm.

Along the coast, Jim Grant captured a double rainbow around 8:20 am at Windansea. Jim used the The Surf Shack in the foreground. The surfing landmark has been at WindanSea since 1947.

