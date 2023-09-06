Hollywood actors strike could impact Comic-Con

Over 97% of members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, voted in favor of a strike.

SAN DIEGO — Hollywood writers are now six weeks into a strike and soon, they could be joined by actors on the picket line.

Earlier this week, the union representing TV and film actors voted to authorize a strike if a new contract is not reached by the end of the month.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike for weeks, seeking new negotiations for a new contract.

Now, actors could soon walk out too. Over 97% of members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, voted in favor of a strike.

"It's going to affect every type of media," said Frankie Carreno, with Now or Never Comics.

Carreno says he supports the strike saying, "I'm hoping that a deal can be reached soon just for peace for everyone involved but I'm really hoping that writers get fairly compensated that there's going to be more job security."

The writers strike means TV creators likely won't be on panels at San Diego Comic-Con and no actors promoting films or series could have a big impact on the event.

"It's def a large event for San Diego, I've been going since 1994," said creator, Norrin Powell. "Do I feel that perhaps things to come may suffer a little? possibly, some of the upcoming movies, animated movies, live action movies, tv series, a lot of streaming," he added.

Last year Comic-Con returned in-person after a two-year break due to the pandemic and now some fear it could look different without actors.

"As an industry, Hollywood isn’t taking care of those who are producing the product, the ones creating the product - everybody’s gonna suffer, they’re going to suffer, the writers are going to suffer, we the people who consume are going to suffer," continued Powell.

Both Powell and Carreno believe the show will still go on.

"Not going to affect turnout - everyone’s already bought their tickets, at this point everyone has their hotels and flights and stuff when it comes to tourism. if it does affect those type of panels people will be bummed," said Carreno.

Industry insiders believe releases coming over the next few months likely won’t be impacted but movies or shows expected next year could be delayed.

"Hopefully they can figure it out," said Powell.

Comic-Con runs from July 19 to the 23.