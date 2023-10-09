Holocaust survivor in San Diego dies at 100

Fanny Krasner Lebovitz was sent to concentration camps five times by the Nazis. She said courage, compassion and resilience helped her survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Holocaust survivor Fanny Krasner Lebovitz died just one month before her 101st birthday. She holds a special place in the hearts of many San Diegans. People from the community gathered at Congregation Beth El Sunday to honor her legacy.

CBS 8 interviewed Lebovitz when she was 96-years-old. She told us in 2019 that courage, compassion and resilience are what helped her survive each of the five times the Nazis sent her to concentration camps.

"I believe in miracles. I think my life is a true miracle because I survived the most horrible times of the people, of nations," said Lebovitz.

From 1941 through 1945, she was forced into four Nazi concentration camps five different times. Out of 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis, 79 were her own family members. Only she and her sister survived. She wrote a book called “Memories, Miracles and Meaning: Insights of a Holocaust Survivor" detailing her experiences.

She weighed only 59 pounds after she was liberated. She recovered, moved to Sweden and worked for the World Jewish Congress. She then moved to South Africa where she started a family before moving to San Diego in 1979.

She leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren and 13 or more great-grandchildren.

"I have 4 generations and that is my victory over evil," Lebovitz said.

She also leaves behind a message of courage, compassion and resilience.

"Firstly, you must realize hate is the worst thing in the whole world and love is the best thing. Love takes you a long way, where hate destroys you," Lebovitz said.