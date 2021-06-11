‘Home Grown Fun’ opens Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Organizers say they expect to see around 13,000 people come through their doors per day. During normal years the fair sees around 60,000 people per day.

DEL MAR, Calif. — The San Diego County Fair returns on Friday, but visitors can expect to see some different things due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Grown Fun will feature all the concession stands and rides that you love! This year will feature limited attendance and all tickets will need to be purchased online. Tickets will be sold in 30-minute arrival time slots in order to keep people as socially distanced as possible. Once inside the Fairgrounds, you can stay as long as you want.

The price of admission has been reduced to $10 which is half the price of the fair. Children five and younger will be free!

Even though Home Grown Fun will be smaller, it will still feature 35 food vendors, 280 shop vendors, pony rides, a magician and racing pigs!

Parking will cost $12 per vehicle and will be extremely limited due to the continued use of the main parking lot for the Vaccination Super Station

Organizers say they expect to see around 13,000 people come through their doors per day, which is compared to the normal San Diego Count Fair which sees over 60,000 people attend each day.



Home Grown Fun will run from June 11- July 4. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. daily, however it will be closed each Monday and Tuesday.

