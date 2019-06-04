SAN DIEGO — A 58-year-old man who called his son Friday to say there had been a robbery or burglary at his Clairemont Mesa home was later found injured and unconscious and has remained that way since, police said.



According to authorities, a man called 911 to report that his father was inside alone in the home in the 4100 block of Ashford Street when some type of theft or robbery had taken place.



The son proceeded to drive home and when he arrived he found his father inside suffering from apparent trauma to his upper body.



When police officers arrived, they discovered the man was not breathing and began CPR until being relieved by San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel.



The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit.



Authorities said a safe was missing from the home, and because of the nature of the incident and the victim’s condition, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation.



There is no suspect information at this time.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.