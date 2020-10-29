Acting Homeland Security secretary tours US-Mexico border at San Ysidro POE

Last month, a federal judge ordered DHS to release the requested records. DHS has also worked to decrease capacity.



“Instead of being around 90 or 95% capacity, we've drawn down to 70% capacity to, again, try to allow that spacing and that's actually below the CDC guidelines. And so we're managing that but at the end of the day, we have a job to do,” said Wolf.



In a separate case, a federal judge ordered ICE to release more than 250 people on Tuesday from the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in San Bernardino County. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit arguing it was overcrowded and detainees could not adequately distance.



“We were very much against that. At the end of the day, we're going to have to adhere to a court order, but I would say that that is not the model that we want to see. I know that's the model our critics want to see, but for these communities, for law and order to have safety, we need to make sure that we keep them in appropriate facilities. Again, making sure that they're as safe as they came can be in a COVID environment,” said Wolf. “We know what [activists'] goal is. Their goal is to have no one in detention and that's just - that's not what we're going to do. That's not our job. So, we're going to make sure that we keep dangerous people behind bars in these detention facilities while still making sure that their health is as safe as possible in this type of environment.”