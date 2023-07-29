Homeless advocates fear the city's 'Unsafe Camping Ordinance' will push the problem elsewhere

Enforcement of the new ordinance is set to begin on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Tent encampments are now prohibited in all public spaces throughout the city of San Diego.

The Unsafe Camping Ordinance, passed last month by the city council, aims to ban encampments if shelter beds are available.

The ordinance also banned encampments at all times in certain areas such as schools, transit centers, parks, canyons, and homeless shelters – regardless of shelter capacity or availability.

“Eventually people are going to come because there’s nowhere else to go," said homeless advocate, Michael McConnell.

McConnell said he’s concerned the ordinance will only push people into other neighborhoods or cities.

“The city has done all these criminalization efforts without any big push on adding better places for people to be, especially housing. So without the shelter and the housing for people to be, where are they going to go?” he questioned.

The city says the ordinance will give those in need access to resources and the chance to get off the streets.

In a statement, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn says:

“As the Unsafe Camping Ordinance takes effect, I encourage unsheltered people to take advantage of our new safe sleeping site or available shelter beds. These options are much safer and healthier than living on sidewalks or in parks. I also look forward to all San Diegans having safer and healthier neighborhoods where public areas are used for their intended purposes. Together, we can improve the quality of life in communities across San Diego.”

McConnell fears all the ordinance does is shuffle people around, making it much harder for outreach workers to find their clients.

“We just don’t have enough safe places for people to go. We need more focus on housing and services to solve people’s homelessness instead of just rotating people through the system at this tremendous expense," he added.

The city says enforcement of the ordinance will be gradual.