Supervisor Fletcher, Mayor Faulconer urge county to allocate $5.4 million to support homeless efforts

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer will join County Supervisor, Nathan Fletcher on Monday to seek an adjustment to the 2020-21 county budget according to a release by Nathan Fletcher's San Diego County office.

Fletcher is seeking a $5.4 million adjustment to the $6.4 billion County of San Diego budget to provide on-site behavioral health and care coordination services for hundreds of San Diegans who experienced homelessness.

If approved, the funds will help support efforts to purchase hotels and convert them into permanent housing for San Diegans currently being served at Operation Shelter to Home at the San Diego Convention Center.

The city of San Diego and the county of San Diego have both applied for funds through the State of California’s Project Homekey initiative. The funds have been requested to be used for on-site services so that residents have the care necessary to remain stable and successful in housing.

The announcement will be made on Monday at a media conference at the County Administration Center at 11 a.m.

Some of those planned to participate in the media conference are:

Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor, County of San Diego and Vice-Chair, Regional Task Force on the Homeless

Kevin L. Faulconer, Mayor, City of San Diego

Chris Ward, Councilmember, City of San Diego and Chair of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless

Jeff Davis, Executive Vice President & Chief of Staff, San Diego Housing Commission