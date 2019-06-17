SAN DIEGO — People in their vehicles will soon have a new place to park in San Diego which was unveiled Monday and is expected to open for the first time around 6 p.m. Whether it’s a van-lifer or a person down on their luck, the city is allowing people to stay in a new overnight “Safe Parking Lot” located in Mission Valley.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s office announced last week that the city would be unveiling the third “Safe Parking Lot” Monday which is the first to accommodate RVs. The lot is part of the city’s Safe Parking Program.

A statement from the mayor’s office read in part: "Like the other two parking sites, this lot will include access to case managers, housing specialists, and more.”

Mayor Faulconer was joined by Councilmember Scott Sherman and representatives from Jewish Family Services for the announcement at the Mission Valley parking lot located near SDCCU Stadium.

Jewish Family Services manages the city’s safe parking lots and will oversee the new site as well providing access to resources “to help individuals move toward long-term stable housing.”

"Often when someone becomes homeless for the first time, they end up living in their car and don't know where else to turn," Mayor Faulconer said. "The Safe Parking Program helps those individuals find a stable place to stay while they access services, look for a job and, ultimately, find a permanent place to call home. San Diegans are a compassionate people, and this will give those down on their luck a chance to get back on their feet."

The lot, located near the corner of Friars Road and Mission Village Drive, will operate between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and can accommodate up to 80 RVs or 200 standard vehicles.

Services provided at the lot will focus on several areas, according to the mayor’s office including: basic needs assistance, employment, family wellness, school success, financial education, credit repair and housing.