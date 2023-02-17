Homeless individuals receive blankets and sweaters for their pets

The event is part of Helen Woodward Animal Center's "Pets Without Walls" program.

SAN DIEGO — An annual effort to help the pets of homeless individuals kicked off Friday morning.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center handed out dog sweaters and blankets outside Father Joe's Neil Good Day Center in downtown San Diego.

"Many of these pets have been with their owners since before they were homeless, it's a very strong bond," said Jessica Gercke, the PR Director of Helen Woodward.

"Seeing the way animals love people unconditionally, they don't care what their situation is, they just want to make sure they continue to feel loved," she said.

According to Gercke, the number of people showing up for this event has grown every year. This is the event's fifth year.

Pet owners also were able to get their animals the vaccinations they need.