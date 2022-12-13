Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County

It's illegal for RVs to park during the overnight hours on public streets. The safe parking lots give people a place to park at night.

SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County.

A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county.

In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to park during the overnight hours on public streets. The safe parking lots are used to give people living out of their vehicles a place to park overnight.

The lot in Mission Valley is now the only lot that will allow RVs.

"I don't think anyone has found a great answer for these RVs," said Teresa Smith, the CEO of Dreams for Change.

The organization is in charge of the Encanto lot. Smith said space was a major factor in their decision.

"Within the past I would say six to eight months we have seen a drastic increase in people who need car space to the point we had a waitlist of 100 people with cars," she said.

They decided it was best to get rid of RVs and help more people who have cars.

"To still have access to their vehicle. it's a critical lifeline in getting people support and assistance in finding stable housing," said Chris Olsen, the chief of staff for Jewish Family Service.

The lot in Mission Valley allows cars and RVs to park 24-hours a day. It’s a popular option for many unhoused people whose vehicles could be at risk of being towed. Elizabeth, a woman who parked her RV there, shared her experience.

"They have a food pantry that's really great. They do have some job training and if you get a case manager who will do that for you it's a good program, and good transitional housing services," she said.

Elizabeth added that she believes the lot policies are too strict.

"The rules on how much time you have to spend their are too onerous," she said. "They want you to be there too much of the time."

While Jewish Family Service who runs the lot says it's a positive environment

"We're really proud to say that the people we serve really form a sense of community at our lots that's actually the social supports that are developed there," Olsen said.

He said about 70% of people who use safe parking lots are experiencing homelessness for the first time.