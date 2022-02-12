County leaders hold Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A Homeless Resource Fair was held on Friday morning in Lakeside to provide participants access to essential services. Some of the services offered included the Homeless Court Program with attorneys present to review their cases for potential resolution, DMV, child support, showers, detox and substance abuse treatment, public assistance such as medical, EBT, Cal-Works and welfare through the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
One benefit of the public defenders being present is they can remove legal barriers so visitors may then be eligible for an ID that can be used to access housing or apply for a job.
One volunteer told CBS 8, “I think it is one of those things, we now realize we can do it. Everybody says ‘You can actually have court in the community? You can actually clear things remotely?’ We have proven that we can do that, and it makes it so that people who might have been scared to come because they knew they had that warrant. Now we are coming to them saying, ‘You know what? We are going to come to you and help you. We will take a step, then you take a step, and we can both continue on that positive trajectory together.’”
Organizers say this was the sixth Homeless Resource Fair and it is a collaborative effort between the District Attorney, the San Diego County Public Defender, the San Diego Superior Court, the San Diego County Sheriff and the San Diego City Attorney.
