Homeless Resource Fair held in South Bay

Reps from several different government and non-profit organizations were in South Bay to provide services to those in need.

SAN DIEGO — A Homeless Resource Fair was held in South Bay to provide essential services to those in need on Friday.

This is the 11th iteration of what is now a monthly pop-up. Those who are unsheltered are encouraged to come and speak with the groups there.

The Homeless Court Program was there with attorneys present to review cases for potential resolution.

Others were available to help with issues relating to the DMV, child support, showers, detox, or substance abuse treatment.

The most important part of the court program is the ability for those with minor infractions or unpaid fines to meet with a judge and resolve those issues.

Public assistance was present to provide resources for EBT, Cal-Works, and welfare through the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

Once finalized, they can help them renew their ID and potentially move forward in trying to find a more permanent home or shelter

The Homeless Resource Fair is a collaborative effort between the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender, the Superior Court, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department as well as the San Diego City Attorney.