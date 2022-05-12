Homeless veteran receives special holiday gift from the 'Street Vet'

"I'm just in shock that someone would do that for a total stranger," said Richard, a veteran living out of his car with his dog, Princess Leia.

SAN DIEGO — A homeless veteran in San Diego received the surprise of a lifetime Monday morning.

The company 'Holistapet' and a San Diego veterinarian with a big following on social media teamed up to give him a 2016 Toyota Sienna.

"I'm shocked someone would do that for a stranger and not expect anything in return," said Richard, who asked his last name not be used.

"That restores faith in humanity for me," he said.

The car he lived in with his dog, Princess Leia, is barely functioning.

The surprise was unveiled at a park near Liberty Station.

Dr. Kwane Stewart, The Street Vet,' met Richard in August. He posted a video of him online, and it went viral.

"It just feels good to give back. I'm so fortunate to be in a position where I can do that, to feel that moment, it's nice," said Dr. Stewart.

He said Richard's story stuck with him because of his fierce loyalty to his dogs. Richard had a second dog named Pudding, who's since passed away.

Richard said he's had offers from family to move in with them, but the catch is he would have to give up his dog - which is not an option for him.

He said he's currently working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to find housing.