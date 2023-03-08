Homeowner raises fire risk concerns with overgrown brush in Chula Vista

CBS 8 went to work to find out who is responsible for the brush cleanup and what is being done about it.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Homeowners in the South Bay say they’re concerned about overgrown brush around their neighborhood and the fire risks it could pose to nearby homes.

“This didn’t just grow overnight, it takes a while, so it’s neglected,” said Daniel Teague, a homeowner of 11 years in the Otay Ranch community.

“Those trees there, they need to be trimmed. If they were to get ignited, the embers from those trees are headed right to the homes here, and this is HOA responsibility,” said Teague, pointing at a group of trees and brush on the Association’s property. “As you can see underneath, there is a sofa down there, and they use this as a dumping ground.”

Teague claims it’s the HOA’s responsibility to maintain all common areas. Years ago, he served as a board member and raised the fire risk issues.

“They never get addressed; there are always excuses,” said Teague. “It’s a double standard. As homeowners, we must maintain our property, and the HOA, the Association, is not maintaining theirs.”

CBS 8 drove with Teague around the community of more than 1,300 homes while he pointed out several areas he said were not fire-safe.

During the tour, a landscaping crew was seen trimming Eucalyptus trees in one property area. Across the street, however, Teague raised concerns about overgrowth near a row of homes.

“That brush up there, you can see the roof of a house there; that brush is sitting right behind. Dry brush and everything else up there,” said Teague.

CBS 8 called the property management company, Walters Management, and left a message for the Regional Manager, but did not hear back.

The HOA Board President was contacted over email and invited to share the HOA’s perspective. He didn’t send an official statement, but he eluded to the fact that he believes the Association is maintaining the property up to city and county requirements.

Regardless, Teague thinks more proactive brush management needs to be done.

“I think we’re playing Russian Roulette, this has been going on for 4 or 5 years now, and it’s just not happening,” said Teague. “We’ll wait until something bad happens, and then we’ll have some problems here.”