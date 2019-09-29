SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old man was found dead at a home in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, police said Sunday. A resident in the 2800 block of Clay Avenue returned home and called 911 after discovering the Hispanic teen suffering from some form of physical trauma. Police arrived and determined he was dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.