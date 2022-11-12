Homicide investigation underway in Escondido after man found shot

Authorities are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in his 20s in an Escondido drainage ditch area, according to police.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido police are investigating the death of a man as a homicide Sunday evening.

Escondido police were called to North Hickory Street and East Washington Ave around 5:46 p.m. following reports of two shots heard, according to Officer Ryan Banks with Escondido Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man approximately in his 20s down from apparent gunshot wounds, Officer Banks said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said it's unknown who shot the man or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

A suspect description could not be provided, and no weapons remained on the scene, Officer Banks said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Escondido police about the crime at (760) 839-4722.