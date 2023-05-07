Homicide investigation underway near Mission Beach

Police are investigating after a body was found at Bonita Cove Park Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway in the area of Bonita Cove Park after a body was found early Wednesday morning across from the 900 block of Mission Bay Drive.

The body was discovered by another news station while reporting in the field. Police have since taped off the area and the San Diego Police Department is actively investigating.

The victim is described as a man in his late 40s. Authorities believe the man may have been an unhoused individual. Police told CBS 8 that they are concerned about the trauma to the victim's upper body.

Some kind of confrontation occurred during the overnight hours involving the victim and possibly a group of white men or women in their early twenties, according to SDPD.