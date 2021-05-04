Honor Flight San Diego in search of WWII and Korean War veterans

"Operation Find Our Vets" is underway to pay tribute to America's heroes with a trip of a lifetime.

SAN DIEGO — As part of Military Appreciation Month, Honor Flight San Diego is launching Operation Find Our Vets.

This is an effort to pay tribute to World War II and Korean War veterans with a trip of a lifetime.

Honor Flight San Diego has postponed three flights during the pandemic. They have 90 veterans scheduled to fly to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials in October and 100 on the waiting list.

Honor Flight says by October many will not be able to travel because of health reasons or they have passed away.

“These men and women have given us so much that this is what we want today. We want to give them a flight, it's totally no charge to them and have this experience and give them that big homecoming when we get to San Diego,” said Holly Shaffner, Honor Flight board member.

The Inland Empire Honor Flight hub closed so now San Diego is overseeing veterans in Riverside, Imperial and San Diego Counties.

Veterans do not pay for the flight, each flight is about $250,000 and paid with through donations.

If you know of a veterans please contact Honor Flight San Diego.