San Diego veterans receive warm welcome home after Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 100 veterans with Honor Flight have returned home to San Diego after a busy weekend visiting memorials dedicated to their service in Washington D.C. An outpouring of patriotism and pride filled the San Diego International Airport as hundreds of people waited for the decorated veterans to arrive. An estimated 800 people were waving flags and holding signs with messages of gratitude and respect.

“Today is our 63rd wedding anniversary. I’m excited to welcome home my husband who was in the Army,” said Dana Thornton. She says her husband loved every minute of the experience.

Many veterans have been waiting years for this opportunity because this is the first honor flight in two years since the beginning of the pandemic.

“My Dad is 93 and he’s hoped for this for such a long time,” said Dawn Medina.

Medina and three generations of her family couldn’t wait to shower their hero with love and appreciation for his service. She says this is a very different welcome than one he experienced years ago.

“He really wanted to see WWII monuments since that is what he was in and the names on the Vietnam Wall,” said Medina. The ages of the veterans ranged from 85 to 104 years old. This group included seven veterans over the age of 100, six female veterans, and 28 WWII veterans. Some of the veterans on this flight are Silver and Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipients.

