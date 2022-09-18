Honoring Queen Elizabeth II in San Diego

Many San Diegans showed up at the House of England Sunday at Balboa Park to pay their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday.

SAN DIEGO — Many people showed up at the House of England Sunday at Balboa Park to pay their respects to the Queen.

"I'm surprised that I'm emotional," cries Amy Cho who is originally from the United Kingdom.

Cho, along with many other people from all walks of life, are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

"She has been our Queen my whole life. My mom, my grandmother, she looks like my Nana a little bit. It's nice to be out here and even though I'm homesick, I can come here and celebrate the Queen," says Cho holding back tears.

"Since I was little, I've been following the royals. I admire the Queen," said visitor, Simonette Mandap. "She said she would always dedicate to serve the people and that is what she did and I think that’s very special."

Organizers planted a tree outside the House of England in the Queen’s honor as Sirena from Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe and Afternoon Tea gave a heartfelt speech. Visitors enjoyed British snacks and tea and even the San Diego Corgi Club showed up in support.

"She was the epitome of grace and was a wonderful leader for many years and our love for corgis helped us bond with her love of corgis," said Kelly Hamilton, member of the San Diego Corgi Club.

The Queen reportedly had more than 30 corgis in her lifetime.

At Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary in Bonita, visitors have until the end of this month to sign their name or write a message in a guest book they made for the Queen. They plan to send it to Buckingham Palace.

"A little bit of San Diego going to Buckingham Palace!" said Jennifer Berry, Location Manger at Glenn Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary.

The Queen had a reign that lasted 70 years; the longest of any British monarch. Her funeral takes place Monday morning.

Although Cho is far from home, she holds the Queen’s memory close to her heart.

"She's my culture. The Queen is my culture. To come here was very special for me," said Cho.

There will be a public watch party for the Queen’s funeral at Shakespeare’s Pub in Hillcrest at 2:30 a.m. Monday. It is for reservations only and they will have a toast at 6 a.m.