Honoring the fallen at Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial

SAN DIEGO — Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial held a ceremony for the fallen and paid tribute to a World War II U.S. Navy pilot who went missing in action.

His family never forgot and neither did those who spent more than 70 years searching for his remains.

Navy Aviation Radioman Third Class, Walter "Uncle Bert” Mintus was missing in action for 72 years. He joins the 8,000 plaques at the national memorial in La Jolla. He and so many others are more than just a plaque, there's a story behind their sacrifice.

“We owe every second of our freedom to their service and sacrifice,” said Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell, U.S. Navy.

That sacrifice is not forgotten among the nation's heroes who served with the fallen.

“Look at the ones that had enough pride to give up their lives for this country. That's pretty important,” said Roberta “Randy” Tidmore, USMC veteran.

The WWII veteran is 101-years-old, she drove garbage trucks at the Marine Depot in San Diego. Before that she dropped out of college while studying to be a nurse and became one of the original Rosie the Riverters. She helped replace metal on B-26 bombers.

“There were so many who didn't make it,” said Tidmore.

There were many who also never came home known as Missing In Action.

“They are the giants whose shoulders we stand on,” said Whitesell.

During the ceremony leaders unveiled a plaque for Mintus. He went missing in action during a bombing mission targeting a Japanese base in Palau when his avenger warplane was shot down.

“The lead avenger had disappeared. And all he [then President George Herbert Walker Bush] recalled seeing was an open parachute and fire on the water,” said Pat Scannon, M.D., PH.D. Project Recover.

It wasn't until 2016 when the non-profit Project Recover found Mintus' remains and brought him home to his family in Pennsylvania.

“It is closure but at the same time it also opened up a whole new group of people and understanding of how many families have suffered and are still suffering because their loved ones been missing,” said Kathy Coder, Mintus’ great niece.

Their stories are bravery are never forgotten.

“It made me think of someone that I knew that went down the day before the bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, and it was never found,” said Tidmore.

Their sacrifice is honored.

“I would like to propose that Walter Mintus is not only their Uncle Bert but on this Memorial Day, Navy Aviation Radioman Third Class, Walter Mintus is also America’s Uncle Bert,” said Scannon.

And for those still living, the pride for their country never wavers.

“Today we reflect, every day we remember,” said Whitesell.

Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial is the only memorial in the U.S. that honors all U.S. veterans, living and deceased. To obtain a plaque visit their website.