Hoover High School student receives top scholarship

Yosief Abraham is on his way to Stanford and earned the Bill Gates Scholarship.

SAN DIEGO — The shock hasn’t worn off for a Hoover High School student who received a competitive scholarship to attend his dream school.

Yosief Abraham was awarded the Gates Scholarship and plans to attend Stanford in the fall where he will study environmental engineering.

The valedictorian says he’s dreamt about Stanford since he was in middle school. Four years later he received the acceptance letter.

“I was shocked for three days because I didn’t expect that all,” said Abraham.

The 18-year-old said he’s never doubted himself.

“I wasn’t really pushing myself per se. I have a lot of supportive family, my mom and dad,” said Abraham.

“All the teachers I’ve come across, I've come across a lot of teachers, who have all been really supportive and involved in students’ lives,” said Abraham.

Despite the financial challenges, his teachers and counselors encouraged him to apply for grants including the elite Bill and Melinda Gates Scholarship.

On Tuesday, Yosief says he learned he was one out of 300 students out of 34,900 who received the scholarship as well as support and network.

“I am so blessed to be a part of that network and community as well, it's a dream come true,” said Abraham.

The Gates Scholarship says it provides last-dollar scholarships for minority, high school seniors and low-income households. Last dollar scholarships pay for the remaining amount of college costs after financial aid and resources have been awarded.

Yosief’s parents immigrated from the east African country, Eritrea.

He is a first-generation college student and is determined to study environmental engineering with a focus on water and travel infrastructure.

“If you are interested in something never doubt yourself,” said Abraham.

He says if he could tell his 3rd-grade self and all the younger students reading this, always believe in yourself.

“Don't ever sell yourself short, always put yourself out there,” said Abraham.

Yosief also said USC Bovard Scholars and Questbridge Scholars helped him and other students from low-income backgrounds connect with elite universities.