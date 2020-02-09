Horse pen stolen from Bonita park

All but one of 12 of the pen’s panels were taken, cut off at ground level.

BONITA, Calif. — Thieves made off with almost an entire horse pen recently in Bonita leading to frustration and outrage in the local horsing community. The round pen at Rohr Park was donated and installed by the Bonita Valley Horsemen in 2007.

The pen was used by local horse owners and the Sunnyside Saddle Club to warm up their horses before riding.

All but one of 12 of the pen’s panels were taken, cut off at ground level.

Those that donated it said they just want it back.

Andrea Goyette with the Bonita Valley Horsemen said she is disheartened by the incident adding a police report was filed.

Goyette said the pen is valued at around $2,000 and someone either took the panels to sell them or for personal use.