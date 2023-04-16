Horse with leg injury trapped in Jamul ravine overnight

A horse that fell in a Jamul ravine had to wait for rescue until weather conditions improved for a rescue helicopter to launch. The horse sustained a leg injury.

JAMUL, Calif. — A horse that fell in a ravine late Sunday night in Jamul had to wait for rescue until weather conditions improved enough for a rescue helicopter to launch.

Cal Fire San Diego officials received reports around 6:17 p.m. that a horseback rider and their horse had fallen into a ravine in Hollenbeck Canyon near Honey Springs Road in the Jamul area.

The horse sustained a leg injury, while the rider was uninjured, Cal Fire officials told CBS 8.

Due to low-visibility conditions, any attempt to rescue the horse using a helicopter was unavailable, which was the only option to save the large animal.

Cal Fire officials were able to access the horse and, at the very least, make it comfortable for the night until a rescue operation could be carried out, according to Captain Brent Pascua with Cal Fire San Diego.

