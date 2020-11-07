Hot restaurant patios to check out in San Diego

San Diego has fancy patios with gorgeous views and ambiance to create Instagram moments.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans love their patios more than ever since indoor dining was forced to shutdown due to the spread of COVID-19.

The glitzy décor, views and elegance can be found across the county for those Instagram moments.

“It's the most beautiful I've ever seen,” said Angela Monsour, a Born and Raised guest.

Born and Raised Steakhouse is a must-see rooftop in Little Italy, often known as the more casual area of the classic and timeless iconic restaurant.

“It’s the first time we can see one another and be outdoors,” said Chloe Slater, Born and Raised guest.

Patios such as Garibadi on the Bayfront, Puesto at Headquarters, Rustic Root in the Gaslamp to name a few, are Instagram worthy.

“The décor, the detailing of the different textures, marble, wood. He literally has everything, and I really appreciate that in my environment,” said Monsour.

The menu at Born and Raised stayed the same but it launched happy hour on the patio with new prices.

“We want to demographitize that experience and really offer it to a maximum amount of people because these are tough times that we are in,” said Thomas Bardin, Born and Raised general manager.

Born and Raised (BAR) is owned by the prolific restaurant group Consortium Holdings, is known for its Great Gatsby feel, they’ve added rose gold sequin masks to the tuxedo uniform. The wooden dividers blend in with the decor and have windows you can open to chat with your neighbor if you’d like.

“That's what it's all about, engaging with people and create fun atmosphere,” said Bardin.

The BAR general manager said they spent thousands to retrain staff and had to let go half the staff when restaurants were forced to close indoor dining this week, but they’ve figured out a way to stay open seven days a week starting on Monday.

“Give more San Diegans opportunities to come in and enjoy and for our crew to be here and keep their job and support then that way,” said Bardin.

BAR happy hour is Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.