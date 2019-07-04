SAN DIEGO — Nearly 24 hours after a water main break and a sinkhole caused street and off-ramp closures in Mission Valley on Sunday, Caltrans has reopened the roadway.



A report came in of flooding caused by water coming out of the ground around 4:20 a.m. on Hotel Circle North near the Handlery Hotel, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Thomas Sullivan. Part of the hotel's parking lot was affected by the flooding, Sullivan said.



The California Highway Patrol shut down the exit to Hotel Circle North from westbound Interstate 8 and southbound state Route 163 after the flooding was reported.



About six hours after the initial closure, Caltrans determined the exit would need to be closed for an unknown period of time due to a sinkhole.



There were reports of traffic problems being created by drivers exiting further west at Taylor Street, trying to travel east on Hotel Circle North and being forced to turn around.

Water main break causes closures in Mission Valley