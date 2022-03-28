Early morning fire engulfs home in Talmadge

CBS 8 spoke to the family who said it was their dog who woke them up to their house engulfed in flames.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An early morning fire tore through a house in Talmadge Monday, displacing four people and causing more than $1 million worth of damage, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of 47th street, between Monroe Avenue and El Cajon Blvd., fire officials said.

CBS 8 spoke to the family who said it was their dog who woke them up to their house engulfed in flames. Thankfully the family escaped and no one was injured, including the dog.

Authorities said the fire started in the garage and went up to the attic. The house and two cars were completely destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters called for three extra trucks on top of the five already at the house because of how intense the fire was coming from underneath the house, authorities said.

No word on what caused the fire, but responders said they’re looking at this as an accidental fire. Initially, there was concern a person who rented a room in the house was unaccounted for, but it's now confirmed with the family and police that person wasn’t home and all escaped unharmed.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the four adults who live in the residence arrange for emergency shelter, according to SDFRD public affairs.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $1 million to the structure and $100,000 to contents.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.