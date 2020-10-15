Firefighters extinguish house fire in Ocean Beach where ammo exploded in burning garage

An SDFD chief confirmed that dozens of rounds of ammo went off when the garage of the house was burning.

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters extinguished a house fire in the 4400 block of Niagara Avenue, near Guizot Street in Ocean Beach on Thursday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

An SDFD chief confirmed that dozens of rounds of ammo went off when the garage of the house was burning.

Police evacuated residences near the burning house, according to a dispatcher. The San Diego Police Department tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that the fire had been stopped by SDFD and all occupants of the burning structure had been accounted for.