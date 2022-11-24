'Housing 4 the Homeless' helps unhoused individuals with warm meals for Thanksgiving

The organization helps seniors experiencing homelessness through their emergency triage program, focusing on those medically compromised.

SAN DIEGO — Thanksgiving is all about being with loved ones, but for those experiencing homelessness, the holiday’s can be a tough time.

Housing 4 the Homeless, an organization helping unhoused individuals, helped provide more than 50 people with meals, continuing their mission of helping those in need.

"We serve the whole kit and caboodle turkey mashed potatoes, yams, pie, you name it, and it was really just a day rooted in community and it was really, it was really special and really lovely," said Amie Zamudio, who helps run the program.

The organization helps seniors experiencing homelessness through their emergency triage program, focusing on those medically compromised.

The program also helps get them into temporary housing.

It’s a cause that’s dear to Zamudio's heart, after her father passed away unhoused while battling leukemia.

"I kind of understand the impact that this has and the impact that it has on our community and on families," added Zamudio.

While some services were closed for Thanksgiving, Amie and other volunteers spent their time serving some of the most vulnerable in our community.

"Homelessness is 24/7 365 days a year and our response should be equivalent," she added.

Wyatt Earp, who spent 35 years homeless, now has a place to call home thanks to Housing 4 the Homeless.

"We are a community, we are one, we are family – this right here, just represents what we are about," said Earp.

He said today was more than just about food, but it was a chance for the community to come together.

"There are people who put this meal together, that planned this meal, that shopped for this meal, who have families. So basically, they weren’t neglecting their families but were dividing their time between that and helping somebody and when you can do that, that brings love," he added.

The organization is currently helping more than 80 people. It hopes to reach more with the help of donations.

