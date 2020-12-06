How Coronavirus is changing San Diego hotel and resorts

At the Kona Kai Resort, the greatest luxury of all may be the peace of mind in knowing guests' experience will be cleaner than ever.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Friday is reopening day for San Diego hotel and resorts, but guests will notice big changes due to strict county and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Guests will not receive full housekeeping service at their next San Diego hotel stay. However, at the Kona Kai Resort, the greatest luxury of all may be the peace of mind in knowing guests' experience will be cleaner than ever.

“I think most people will feel apprehension, but the idea is with a few tweaks we still want you to feel comfortable,” said Kona Kai Resort Marketing Director Andrew Ladd.

Even with those tweaks, Ladd promises a tempting post-lockdown getaway on Shelter Island.

“It’s extremely exciting,” he said.



The changes begin at check-in. Guests will not be able to validate their car, and they will initially be required to keep a mask on. At doors, like the pool, may allow for more breathing room.

The Tiki Bar is surrounded by a white fence. Lounge chairs are spaced out into singles and pods for families. Cleaning crews will be watching for the next opportunity to sanitize.

“As soon as they get up to leave, they will see staff coming out to wipe everything down thoroughly,” said Ladd.

Ladd adds the resort is starting out with just about 20% of its staff, and many of the workers will be there to clean. One of their main focal points will be inside.

“Our housekeeping has gone through rigorous training program. They’ll spend anywhere from two to four hours to make sure the room is entirely clean,” Ladd said.

Room-service will feel different, too. Everything from food to towels will dropped off at the door. Rooms will no longer offer magazines or menus.

Everything will be touchless by using the room's television.

Even with the modifications, the resort’s first weekend back from a three-month closure looks promising with an estimated 40% occupancy.

“Typically, in San Diego you’re running 75-80% occupancy with social groups and weddings you take out, you’re left with leisure travelers coming into the area,” Ladd explained.

Catering to “staycationers,” is exactly what San Diego’s tourism authority predicted last month.