Will the writers strike impact San Diego Comic-Con?

The last writers strike in 2007 lasted 100 days.

SAN DIEGO — For the first time in 15 years, thousands of Hollywood writers are on strike.

TV and film writers across the country put down their pens and picked up their protest signs for better pay Tuesday.

After months of negotiations, the Writers Guild of America said its members unanimously voted in favor of calling a strike. The major issue is compensation.

The union says writers are making less money in the age of streaming as production companies flourish.

The effects already being felt in Hollywood could trickle down to San Diego. There could be major impacts to Comic-Con if the strike continues into the summertime.

"It for sure could have big implications," said Kerry Dixon, Chief of the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog.

She says the writer strike that happened back in 2007 was in the winter months so it didn't overlap with Comic-Con but this strike could.

"We are 77 days away from the convention and the last writer strike lasted 100 days. So there's a real chance this could go into the convention," she said.

If so, you'd see panels at the convention without writers.

"The strike prohibits writers, show runners, anyone of that nature from appearing at the convention and promoting their projects. There would be no writers for tv or movies," she said.

Dixon says it could lead to a much smaller convention overall.

"I'm really saddened about it," said Christian Flores.

Flores has attended Comic-Con for the past 14 years.

"If the writers aren't there I know a lot of people are going to be disappointed not being able to see them and I think overall the movies are going to take a huge hit with the quality," Flores said.

The industry could be impacted in more ways too.

"Both the directors guild and the screen actors guild, their contracts are up on June 30 and there's been a lot of talk about the potential they could still strike," Dixon said.

If these strikes happen, she says there's a chance directors and actors would also miss Comic-Con this year.