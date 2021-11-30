News 8 holiday shipping challenge: How long does it take to mail a package during the holiday rush?

The United States Postal Service has hired 40,000 seasonal workers this year.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With the holiday season underway, the United States Postal Service is ramping up its efforts to get packages where they need to go on time.

They've hired 40,000 seasonal employees to do just that.

News 8's Shannon Handy recently put them to the test by teaming up with another reporter from our sister station in Buffalo, New York, to see exactly how long it takes to mail something cross country.

The packages were dropped off via priority mail on Thursday, November 18.

The postal service said they’d arrive to their final destinations on Monday, November 22.

They did…on time and intact.

The idea came to us from a similar experiment done between our sister stations in Seattle and Houston.

In that case, one of the packages arrived in Houston in good condition within four days.

The other landed in Seattle in 25 days in a damaged box.

"Every single one of us is committed to try and prevent that from happening," said USPS spokesperson Duke Gonzales.

According to Gonzales, between now and the New Year, USPS will process about 950 million packages and 12 billion pieces of mail when you consider letters.

With that volume, Gonzales admits some do get damaged or lost.

Still, he assured us, the postal service has all hands-on deck this holiday season.

“It's our Super Bowl. It's our Final Four. It's our World Series all rolled into one,” said Gonzales.

To help avoid delays or disruptions, USPS officials want the public to keep these key dates in mind:

December 18th for First Class and Priority

December 23rd if you mail something via Priority Express Service

But the best advice is to not wait that long and send out your packages as soon as possible instead.

“Shop early. Ship early,” said Gonzales.