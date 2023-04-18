How many trees line San Diego’s streets, sidewalks? Tree inventory will find out

San Diego is assessing city trees to help grow urban forest in the future.

SAN DIEGO — How many trees line San Diego’s streets and sidewalks? It’s a question the city needed answered as it looks to grow the city’s urban forest.

The city says there are around 250,000 trees across San Diego. This is the first time the trees have been assessed this thoroughly. The inventory includes taking note of each tree's height, what type of tree it is and exactly where it's located.

The results will help the city learn where new trees can be planted and what species of tree should go there.

"Palm trees, I would say more palm trees something for that SoCal feel I think that would be cool," said Michael Pablo, a San Diego resident.

The city hopes to grow the tree canopy which helps cool the air and create more shade.

The inventory includes looking at the health of the trees. Those that are found to be in poor health and at risk of snapping or falling may be removed.

The city has assessed 80% of the street trees so far and expects to finish the inventory by the end of December.