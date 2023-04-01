How my Apple Watch helped save my son's life

CBS 8 anchor Marcella Lee shares what happened to her son during a family ski trip in Denver, in case you and your family ever experience a similar situation.

DENVER — Many people wear fitness trackers or smart watches. I wear an Apple Watch, and on our ski trip to Colorado last week, I believe one of the features on my watch helped save my 16-year-old son's life.

He is doing well and recovering now, but it was a big health scare for our family. We discussed the importance of sharing what we went through, in case any of you ever find yourself in a similar situation.

Here's what happened.



We started our crazy journey to Colorado on the day after Christmas. We've skied in Colorado before and had no issues.

Last Tuesday night, we were just happy to get up to the mountains after driving 21 hours over two days, because Southwest canceled our flight from San Diego to Denver on Monday.



This year, we stayed in Dillon, Colorado, at about 9300 feet elevation, right near Keystone Ski Resort. We skied on Wednesday and Thursday. Each night, my family had pounding headaches, which is a classic sign of altitude sickness, but we weren't worried.

We took ibuprofen, drank a lot of water to stay hydrated, and figured it would just take a couple days to acclimate.



On Friday morning, however, my 16-year-old son Kaze said he didn't feel well enough to ski, which was a little concerning, since he loves to ski.. meaning, if he couldn't make it to the slopes, I knew he must have felt pretty awful.

My husband stayed back with Kaze, who slept all day. When my daughter and I came back from skiing, Kaze was still sleeping. I thought about letting him sleep through the night and get the rest I thought he needed, but something told me to check on him.

I woke him up, and he said his head was throbbing. I noticed his lips were a bit blue, his fingertips also looked a tad blue, but the room was dark and my son was in a bottom bunk bed, so I wasn't really sure what I was seeing. I couldn't easily assess his color.

As I tried to figure out what to do, thinking maybe we should drive down to Denver to get to lower elevation. Suddenly, I remembered that my Apple Watch has a feature that measures blood oxygen saturation.

I put the watch on my son. We used Google to figure out which app to use because I hadn't ever forced my watch to take a measurement before, it just does it intermittently.

We finally figured it out, and as the seconds counted down from 15 to 0, what popped up was frightening: 66% blood oxygen saturation.

We searched the web, and the first thing that popped up from Yale Medicine said "If blood oxygen saturation levels fall to 88% or lower, seek immediate medical attention."

Kaze was also registering a high resting heart rate at 134 beats per minute. I was pretty scared, and started looking online for the closest emergency room. We found St. Anthony Summit Hospital about 20 minutes away. I called and they said, "Yes, bring him in right away."

We drove through a snowstorm to get there, while my son breathed in oxygen from Boost Oxygen cans a family member had run out to quickly buy for us at the market.

When we got to the Emergency Department, their official reading confirmed that Kaze's blood oxygen saturation level was 67%, just 1% off from the Apple Watch.

His heart rate was a high 130 beats per minute, also similar to the Apple Watch's reading.

The medical team immediately gave him oxygen and within minutes, his level rose back up to 100%, and his heart rate started to decrease.

They took a chest x-ray which confirmed fluid in his lungs. Kaze was suffering from High Altitude Pulmonary Edema, which can lead to death. Fortunately, we had the Apple Watch and we got the care he needed at the Emergency Department.

They sent us with a big tank of oxygen and we decided to drive down to the Denver area, through the snow storm to get to a lower elevation at about 5500 feet, where we stayed in a hotel.

Kaze slept with oxygen all night. By the next day, his doctor said it would be safe for him to fly home if he could keep his blood oxygen level above 90% without supplemental oxygen. Fortunately, he was able to do that, so we boarded our Southwest flight, which was thankfully on time.

After returning to San Diego, I spoke with Family Medicine Doctor Mark Shalauta with Scripps Clinic about our ordeal to get his perspective.

“That’s actually an amazing story because, a lot of times we will hear, ‘oh yeah, (the watch data) was saying this’, but nothing was wrong, and obviously the fact that pulmonary—fluid was building up in the lungs, that’s obviously quite serious,” said Shalauta, who said it was great that we took the data from my watch and took action because of it.

I don’t like to play the “what if” game, but I had thought about just letting Kaze sleep all night, since we were planning to leave for Denver in the morning. But something told me to go into the room where he was sleeping, and wake him up and talk to him, and I’m so thankful I did.

I asked the medical team in Colorado what could have happened had we waited until the morning to check on Kaze, and they said, while we won’t ever know (thankfully), when someone has sustained blood oxygen level of only 66%, the person could go into a coma from lack of oxygen to the brain, and organs could start failing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, High Altitude Pulmonary Edema, also known as HAPE, is uncommon.

The website says HAPE affects 1 in 10,000 skiers in Colorado and up to 1 per 100 climbers at more than 14,000 ft. Initial symptoms are increased breathlessness with exertion, and eventually increased breathlessness at rest, associated with weakness and cough. Oxygen or descent is lifesaving, because HAPE can quickly turn fatal.

According to the CDC website, “Susceptibility and resistance to altitude illness are genetic traits, and no simple screening tests are available to predict risk. Training or physical fitness do not affect risk. Children are equally susceptible as adults.”

Never did I ever think my healthy 16-year-old son could be so sick. We went to the same resort area 3 years ago, and everyone was fine. If anything, I was worried about my husband, who took longer to acclimate and had trouble sleeping when we went in 2019.

Dr. Shalauta says if you’re planning to go to elevation to ski or hike, especially over 8,000 feet, make sure you stay hydrated at least a couple days before your trip. He says it’s also a good idea to ascend gradually. If you’re traveling to the Colorado ski resorts, for instance, stay in Denver for a couple days to acclimate. I learned It’s the sudden increase to these elevations that sometimes, the body can’t handle.

Dr. Shalauta also says it’s a good idea to bring a device that can measure your blood oxygen level like the Apple Watch or a pulse oximeter. He said many people bought pulse oximeters during the beginning of the pandemic. They are relatively inexpensive. I found them online for as little as $20.

I’m just so thankful I had my Apple Watch with me and thought to use it. When the results first read 66%, I quickly put my watch on Kaze’s twin sister and her reading was 96%. This made me realize how sick he was, and that we needed to act quickly. I personally believe the Apple Watch helped saved my son’s life, or at the very least, helped keep him out of medical distress.

We hope this information was helpful to you, and a reminder to listen to your body, especially if you’re traveling to an elevation over 8,000 feet to hike, ski or visit.

