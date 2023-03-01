Is the rain impacting cliff stability in San Diego?

Experts said large storms can cause serious erosion to the cliffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Heavy rain from recent storms can lead to erosion out on the cliffs along the coast.

People took in the sights and sounds of the storm as they walked around Sunset Cliffs Tuesday.

"He thinks he's a dog and this is our normal routine just walking where it's a fun area in San Diego," said Ruben Arellano, who lives near Sunset Cliffs.

He and his cat visit nearly every day and he said he's noticed cracks growing in certain places.

"There's a couple edges where it gets washed out and looks like it will fall off," Arellano said.

Experts said large storms can cause serious erosion to the cliffs.

"We do consider this a significant event," said Allie Devaux, a senior engineer with SANDAG.

Devaux works on projects in Del Mar. She said although we're seeing a lot of rain, having it spread out over several days reduces the risk of a cliff collapse. She also said they try their best to be ready for storms.

"If we're in construction we also spend a lot of time preparing for these storms and ensuring the drain systems are working correctly," she said.

People like Arellano said they're extra cautious along the cliffs during the wet weather.

"I'm really scared right now to go up to the edge or like step over by the cliffs because there's mud along those edges for people to not know you might slip and fall into the water," he said.

Overall the biggest threats to our local cliffs and stability is rain, waves and of course earthquakes.

If you find yourself down on the beach near the cliffs, lifeguards have a general rule of thumb for safety. Look at the height of the cliff, envision a third of it, then stay at least that distance away from the cliff.