How San Diegans are planning for Halloween amid pandemic

With typical Halloween celebrations on hold, houses all over San Diego have gone all out with their spooky decorations.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With less than a week until Halloween, the scariest thing about San Diego is the COVID-19 pandemic. San Diego County put out Halloween guidelines, banning parties, carnivals and petting zoos and officials are also discouraging trick-or-treating. So to catch the Halloween spirit, houses all over San Diego have gone all out with their spooky decorations.

“The kids have to stay home and do their studies. It’s just different, completely different time," said Brian Scanlon of Clairmont.

His house is full of grisly decorations from severed arms to talking skeletons. Scanlon said he just wants to liven up the neighborhood during these dark times.

“[It's] something to do that’s festive,” he said. “That’s what we need, we need good times and happiness.”

A few blocks away, Sean Fetters took News 8 through his haunted house. Fetters has been running this haunt for the last nine years. Although he said there have been many challenges during these times, it hasn’t discouraged him from setting one up this year.

“We figure the crowds are going to be a little lighter. We’re putting social distancing signs in. We’re constantly sanitizing," he said from his haunted mansion-themed front yard “Just trying to make the best out of it and trying to give the kids something to look forward to.”

Though we’re living through frightening times right now, it’s a good change of pace to be scared by a 15-foot tall skeleton and bloody pirates, that really raise the hairs on the backs of our necks this Halloween.