Juneteenth virtual celebrations throughout San Diego County

Here's how San Diego is celebrating Juneteenth

What is Juneteenth?

It’s been a day of celebration for more than 150 years, but many don’t know what it is, or how it got its name.

The Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all slaves in the United States was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in January of 1863. However, news didn’t reach slaves in Texas until June 19, 1865.

THE OLD GLOBE & GEORGE L. STEVENS SENIOR CENTER'S VIRTUAL JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCE

Date & Time: FRIDAY, JUNE 19, Noon – 4pm

Join the 4th annual Juneteenth performance, noon-4pm on Facebook or YouTube to celebrate and learn about this historic day with excerpts from past coLAB Juneteenth performances, music, crafts, spoken word poetry and discussion. Donations raised during the event will support the George L. Stevens Senior Center, offering activities and resources for seniors in the Skyline neighborhood. For more info, please visit www.bit.ly/OldGlobeJuneteenth

WORLD BEAT CULTURAL CENTER'S JUNETEENTH VIRTUAL RESTORATIVE CIRCLE

Date & Time: FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 6pm – 8pm

World Beat Cultural Center and the National Conflict Resolution are hosting a virtual circle for members of our Black community to connect with one another in a safe place, commemorate this historic day and share thoughts and feelings, discuss healing and moving toward personal and collective liberation. For more info, please visit http://events.worldbeatcenter.org/event/juneteenth-restorative-circle/









NORTH SAN DIEGO COUNTY NAACP VIRTUAL CELEBRATION

Date & Time: SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 10am – 4pm

Join NAACP North County's Facebook event, Saturday, June 20, 10am – 4pm for a special celebration featuring African drum performances, prayers and conversations on social justice. For more info, please visit www.facebook.com/NSDCNAACPBranch1086









THE COOPER FAMILY FOUNDATION PRESENTS A TIME OF REFLECTION

Date & Time: SATURDAY, JUNE 20, 2pm – 5pm

In celebration of Black Independence Day, June 19, 1865, honoring the day Black Slaves were legally freed in the United States, The Cooper Family Foundation is inviting the community to a virtual Juneteenth Celebration via Facebook Live or Zoom on Saturday, June 20, 2pm-5pm.

Everyone is welcome to join, share the celebration and fellowship.

The program will focus on Black history, time of reflection, discussions on the present and future. For more info, please visit their Facebook event page by clicking here.



