SAN DIEGO — The U.S. House of Representatives is headed toward a historic vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump. An Associated Press tally shows there are enough votes in the House to impeach him.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off the six hours of debate shortly after 9 a.m. PST.

The vote would make Trump the third commander in chief to face the penalty of impeachment after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. The vote comes one day shy of the 21st anniversary of the impeachment of Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote.

Four representatives from the San Diego are among those expected to vote in favor of impeachment.

Here is what each of them had said about the articles of impeachment against Trump and their vote:

Representative Susan Davis (D) - 53rd congressional district representing eastern areas of Chula Vista, western portions of El Cajon, central and eastern portions of San Diego and eastern suburbs including all of Bonita, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and Spring Valley.

Last week, on Dec. 10, Davis tweeted a set of tweets saying the president put “his political and personal priorities before our national security” and said the House had no choice but to send the matter on to the Senate.

Representative Mike Levin (D) - 49th congressional district representing northern coastal portions of San Diego County including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton plus a portion of southern Orange County.

On Wednesday, Levin released a one-minute video on Facebook explaining the reasons for his vote in favor of impeachment. The post accompanying the video read: “No one is above the law, not even the President. That is why I support both Articles of Impeachment.”

Representative Scott Peters (D) - 52nd congressional district representing coastal and central portions of the city of San Diego, plus Poway and Coronado

In a chain of tweets on Wednesday, Peters said he would vote to impeach Trump in order to “defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.” He ridiculed some House Republicans for their support of the president saying they did not seek to find the truth.

Representative Juan Vargas (D) - 51st congressional district representing National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, El Centro and all of Imperial County.

Vargas called himself one of the first members of Congress to support the inquiry in a tweet Tuesday night indicating he will vote in favor of impeachment.

There is one congressional district in San Diego which will not be represented in the impeachment vote. The 50th congressional district which covers central and northeastern areas of San Diego and part of Riverside County is currently represented by Duncan Hunter (R), who plead guilty to misusing campaign funds earlier this month.

Following his plea, the U.S House Committee on Ethics wrote a letter to urging Hunter to not cast any votes. While it was not a mandatory order, Hunter has not cast any votes in the House since Dec. 4. He has said he will resign from his position after the holidays.