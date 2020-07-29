How some places of worship are adapting while others are defying orders

Places of worship have adapted to new ways of gathering safely in a pandemic, but some faith leaders feel the shutdown rules go too far by restricting freedoms.

SAN DIEGO — Since the pandemic closures began in March, many places of worship have been closed for traditional services and switched to holding online services.

Some faith leaders feel religious liberties were infringed upon when places of worship were not deemed “essential" to remain open in California. Some leaders have worked to follow state guidelines, but others are finding a happy medium. Some churches have filed lawsuits against the state.

"One of the biggest challenges is our church is very affectionate. They love gathering together and worshiping together, and that being taken away is emotionally draining," said Ricky Page, a lead a pastor of The Rock Church San Diego.

That strain has lasted longer than many people anticipated, but all is not lost. After holding services solely online, Page said viewership has grown to over 42,000 people on average tuning in each week.

Congregation Beth El would love to congregate in person.

"For us in the Jewish community, the big challenge for us right now is imagining our Holy Day season, which comes in September, where typically, we would put 1,000-something people in our sanctuary and gather together. We're clearly not going to be able to do that," said Rabbi Ron Shulman.

The synagogue had to improvise online for Passover this year to stay in compliance.

"Do I think we should change the rules at a point in time when it's not safe to have those gatherings? Absolutely not," Shulman said.

In Bonita at the Corpus Christ Catholic Church, mass has moved outside underneath tents.

“I think it's been challenging, but it's also been a great opportunity for us to be creative and bring the church to people’s homes even in the midst of this pandemic. God has not abandoned us,” said Father Efrain Bautista.

Bautista described the difficulties of going from seven services on a Sunday and seeing about 5,000 people to a much dramatically smaller crowd.

"We had to mark all of our pews. We had to mark all of our aisles to make sure people were observing that social distancing,” he said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's extensive rules for religious services limits church attendance to 25% of building capacity or 100 attendees maximum, which leaves faith leaders in a tricky position about who to admit in church and who gets cut off.

"You have that 101st person, and you have to go like, 'I'm sorry,'” Bautista said.