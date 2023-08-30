How to file a claim if you suffered losses during the boil water advisory

Many South Bay business owners are now questioning what recourse they have to try to recoup their losses after being forced to shut down last week.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The Boil Water Advisory in Imperial Beach and other parts of San Diego County last week wreaked havoc on hundreds of South Bay businesses forced to shut down while the water supply was deemed unsafe.

Many of those business owners now want to know if they can file a claim to try to recoup their losses from the forced shut-down.

While California American Water, which issued last weeks advisory, did not return CBS 8's request for comment, an email from California American Water obtained by CBS 8 explains what potential claimants need to do. Here's what you should know.

Who should water customers who want to file a claim contact?

California American Water is asking all customers to contact their Customer Service Center at (888) 237-1333 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

What information will I need to provide?

California American Water's call handlers will gather the following information from claimants:

Name

Address

Email

They will advise customers that they will provide their information to California American Water's insurance provider, which is Travelers.

What will happen after I provide the information?

An adjuster will then reach out to each claimant.

Anything else I need to know?

California American Water is asking everyone to be patient due to the nature of this matter, and the number of potential folks involved.

They are suggesting everyone also report this to their own insurance company for immediate service.