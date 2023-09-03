How to get involved in SDG&E's next general rate case public hearing

The CPUC is set to hold its second public participation hearing next week on SDG&E's proposed budget for 2024-2027.

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans are sounding off against SDG&E's proposed rate increase for next year.

Earlier this week, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) held its first public hearing about the proposal. Many San Diegans want to make their voices heard ahead of the next public hearing.

"We believe what SDG&E is asking for is simply unjust, unreasonable and too much," said Utilities Consumers' Action Network director, Ed Lopez.

The CPUC is set to hold its second public participation hearing next week on SDG&E's proposed budget for 2024-2027.

Customers, stakeholders and public interest advocates are set to speak.

"What the general rate case is trying to do is determine what is a just and reasonable amount that should be calculated as a revenue requirement," said Lopez.

The proposed rate hike comes in the wake of soaring natural gas prices.

"We oppose it for a variety of reasons but as SDG&E costumers have seen particularly during these winter months, particularly with the skyrocketing bills with the hikes in natural gas prices, there’s not just and reasonable to SDG&E rates," said the consumer advocate.

If approved, electric customers would see their bills increase by nearly 6% as compared to the expected rates this year. Gas customers would see an 18% increase.

The company says the proposal is centered around California’s clean energy and climate change policies and regulations and costly wildfire mitigation efforts.

The proposed rate hike also comes after record profits made by SDG&E parent company – Sempra energy.

"We again are asking just like every other SDG&E costumer is asking ‘how much is enough? how much does Sneed?" added Lopez.

Lopez believes Sempra’s earnings report should be considered by the CPUC before approving any increase.

Lopez says he encourages San Diegans to get involved.

"Public participation hearings are actually a great opportunity for SDG&E customers to let the commission know their opinion what is not just and reasonable," he adds.

How to get involved

The next public hearing is March 15 1:00 p.m. and will be carried out online.

You can access it by phone or computer. To make a public comment dial:

Phone Number: 1-800-857-1917

Or by viewing the webcast here.

Password: 1767567#

Two in-person hearings are scheduled for March 23:

Location: Sherman Heights Community Center Multi-purpose Room, 2nd Floor 2258 Island Avenue San Diego, CA 92102.

First event is at 2:00 p.m. and the second is at 6:00 p.m.