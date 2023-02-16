How to help get desperate financial aid to Syria, Turkey

The earthquake's death toll passes 42,000.

SAN DIEGO — We're finding ways you can help earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

Asim Billoo, the owner of Humble Bean Cafe, is trying to make a difference one cup at a time. The proceeds of his Turkish Lattes are being sent to earthquake victims.

He was first sending money to Turkey through the Turkish Embassy and is now sending money to an organization called Syrian Forum USA which is helping people in Syria.

Getting aid to Syria is a challenge. Before the disaster, the country was already ravaged by a civil war.

"People there were already highly dependent on humanitarian aid even before the earthquake," said Reva Dhingra, a doctoral fellow Brookings Institution.

Dhinga said Syria is in a dire situation. Until now she says the country only had one access point where donations could enter.

"Over the weekend the UN Security Council authorized the opening of two additional border crossings for aid to pass through this is for a three-month period of time," she said.

Making the next three months an important window for donations to make it into Syria. UNICEF is getting aid to children and families. The International Rescue Committee, White Helmets and Syrian American Medical Society are accepting donations that will directly help those impacted.

"When you're in a moment of helplessness and when anyone is helping it's truly beautiful," Billoo saId.

Each Turkish Latte or dollar donated truly counts.