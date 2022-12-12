x
How to help San Diego kids in need this Holiday season

A Christmas party is planned for Dec. 19, but there are no toys! Organizers said they need the community’s help.

SAN DIEGO — A group of local veterans and their families who were previously homeless, need your help to make sure Christmas isn’t canceled this year.

Vista del Puente, a San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) partnership development, is an apartment complex with 51 units for San Diegans experiencing homelessness or low income. Dozens of the units are especially for homeless veterans and their families.

A Christmas party is planned for Monday, December 19 at the complex for the kids who live there. But there’s no toys! Organizers said they need the community’s help to pull it off.

Currently there are 86 children living in the Vista del Puente apartment complex. Before they came here, they were living on the street. Many of them were living in cars.

Credit: CBS 8

Joe Salas was previously incarcerated who’s made the most with his second chance on life. He also lives at Vista del Puente. For nearly 20 years he’s worked with homeless youth in El Cajon and now around the Southcrest neighborhood. He started a basketball team with these kids. And he’s behind the Christmas party. He says, “These kids come from broken down backgrounds and homelessness, living in their cars.”

He organized a Christmas party last year. Salas says the kids couldn’t believe people actually donated toys to give them. Salas says the kids started asking him if there was going to be party this year. 

“They said, Hey Coach, are we doing anything this year? I said oh yeah, we’re going to do something. And I tell them that and when I tell them that, that’s a broken promise you don’t want to give to some child because they don’t have nothing,” Salas said.

Aeiramique Glass Blake is an advocate for underserved communities in San Diego. She’s helping Joe. She says last year an organization donated toys, but they haven’t done that this year.

“This year it looks like it’s going to be community. No one was reaching out so I took it upon myself, whatever support I do or don’t have, I’m going to make this party happen,” said Blake.

So they’re asking the San Diego community for help. They have a list of 86 boys and girls and their ages. They don’t have a wish list of specific things because they say the kids have nothing and they get excited about anything. 

“A barbie will change your life. Even a soccer ball for these kids. We have a family that just moved in, they don't have blankets. They come in here with just their purse," Salas said.

Blake is asking people to call her to set up a time to drop off gifts, food for the party, or anything you’d like to give to help these children feel the love and support this Christmas. You can reach her at 619-493-8354.

Here's the names, ages of the boys and girls

  • Latreece  11 
  • Daniesh   10 
  • Davon     7 
  • Darnell     8 months 
  • Carmen     13 
  • Jasmin         15 
  • Jason         14 
  • Nadia         6 months 
  • Eligh        4 
  • Marco         10 
  • Vincente    8 
  • Jema        11 
  • Michael        7 
  • Emmhily    9 
  • Yalena        13 
  • Juliette        7 
  • Archer        2 
  • Avah        8 
  • Ronaldo    4 
  • Giselle        4 
  • Astrid        5 
  • Christopher    6 
  • Blanca        17 
  • Cale        11 
  • Cologn        11 
  • Kalel        12 
  • Kamar        12 
  • Irene        12 
  • Kathern        6 
  • Adam        9 
  • Aileen        6 
  • Arianna        5 
  • Leland        6 
  • Nicholas    10 
  • Alan        12 
  • Jacob        11 
  • Kalob        6 
  • JR 5 
  • Wyatt       8 
  • Brooklyn  9 
  • Diana        7 
  • Whitney    5 
  • Opal        2 
  • John        5 
  • Ameria        12 
  • Arrayia        11 
  • Moises        14 
  • Lyly-Rose    9 
  • Lamaya        14 
  • Neoma        10 
  • Josh        15 
  • Darius        12 
  • Darian        7 
  • Alivia        2 
  • Jorge        3 
  • Bella        8 
  • Ximena        4 
  • Sebastian    17 
  • Pamela        15 
  • Logan        8 
  • Madyson     16 
  • Britney        17 
  • Marlene    14 
  • Geremiah    13 
  • Julian        12 
  • Gabriel        11 
  • Nadia        6 months 
  • Jarrett        14 
  • Chris        9 
  • David        10 
  • Joseph        12 
  • Eathen        7 
  • Carly        8 
  • Amaya        10 
  • Joseph        12 
  • Michelle    17 
  • Megan        9 
  • CJ        6 
  • Junie        5 
  • Sage        4 
  • Marlyna    2 
  • Ailahi        12 
  • Domenick    16 
  • Cesar         19 
  • Mia        15 
  • Fybby        17 
  • Isabella        10 
  • Angie        13 
  • Guillermo    15

