How to help San Diego kids in need this Holiday season

SAN DIEGO — A group of local veterans and their families who were previously homeless, need your help to make sure Christmas isn’t canceled this year.
Vista del Puente, a San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC) partnership development, is an apartment complex with 51 units for San Diegans experiencing homelessness or low income. Dozens of the units are especially for homeless veterans and their families.
A Christmas party is planned for Monday, December 19 at the complex for the kids who live there. But there’s no toys! Organizers said they need the community’s help to pull it off.
Currently there are 86 children living in the Vista del Puente apartment complex. Before they came here, they were living on the street. Many of them were living in cars.
Joe Salas was previously incarcerated who’s made the most with his second chance on life. He also lives at Vista del Puente. For nearly 20 years he’s worked with homeless youth in El Cajon and now around the Southcrest neighborhood. He started a basketball team with these kids. And he’s behind the Christmas party. He says, “These kids come from broken down backgrounds and homelessness, living in their cars.”
He organized a Christmas party last year. Salas says the kids couldn’t believe people actually donated toys to give them. Salas says the kids started asking him if there was going to be party this year.
“They said, Hey Coach, are we doing anything this year? I said oh yeah, we’re going to do something. And I tell them that and when I tell them that, that’s a broken promise you don’t want to give to some child because they don’t have nothing,” Salas said.
Aeiramique Glass Blake is an advocate for underserved communities in San Diego. She’s helping Joe. She says last year an organization donated toys, but they haven’t done that this year.
“This year it looks like it’s going to be community. No one was reaching out so I took it upon myself, whatever support I do or don’t have, I’m going to make this party happen,” said Blake.
So they’re asking the San Diego community for help. They have a list of 86 boys and girls and their ages. They don’t have a wish list of specific things because they say the kids have nothing and they get excited about anything.
“A barbie will change your life. Even a soccer ball for these kids. We have a family that just moved in, they don't have blankets. They come in here with just their purse," Salas said.
Blake is asking people to call her to set up a time to drop off gifts, food for the party, or anything you’d like to give to help these children feel the love and support this Christmas. You can reach her at 619-493-8354.
Here's the names, ages of the boys and girls
- Latreece 11
- Daniesh 10
- Davon 7
- Darnell 8 months
- Carmen 13
- Jasmin 15
- Jason 14
- Nadia 6 months
- Eligh 4
- Marco 10
- Vincente 8
- Jema 11
- Michael 7
- Emmhily 9
- Yalena 13
- Juliette 7
- Archer 2
- Avah 8
- Ronaldo 4
- Giselle 4
- Astrid 5
- Christopher 6
- Blanca 17
- Cale 11
- Cologn 11
- Kalel 12
- Kamar 12
- Irene 12
- Kathern 6
- Adam 9
- Aileen 6
- Arianna 5
- Leland 6
- Nicholas 10
- Alan 12
- Jacob 11
- Kalob 6
- JR 5
- Wyatt 8
- Brooklyn 9
- Diana 7
- Whitney 5
- Opal 2
- John 5
- Ameria 12
- Arrayia 11
- Moises 14
- Lyly-Rose 9
- Lamaya 14
- Neoma 10
- Josh 15
- Darius 12
- Darian 7
- Alivia 2
- Jorge 3
- Bella 8
- Ximena 4
- Sebastian 17
- Pamela 15
- Logan 8
- Madyson 16
- Britney 17
- Marlene 14
- Geremiah 13
- Julian 12
- Gabriel 11
- Nadia 6 months
- Jarrett 14
- Chris 9
- David 10
- Joseph 12
- Eathen 7
- Carly 8
- Amaya 10
- Joseph 12
- Michelle 17
- Megan 9
- CJ 6
- Junie 5
- Sage 4
- Marlyna 2
- Ailahi 12
- Domenick 16
- Cesar 19
- Mia 15
- Fybby 17
- Isabella 10
- Angie 13
- Guillermo 15
WATCH RELATED: Operation Santa kicks off, helping children in need with a gift this holiday (Dec. 2022).