How to help when you don't see signs of suicide or other struggles with mental health

The death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst has been ruled a suicide. "We have to remember that everyone is human."

Many looked at former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst as someone who had it all. She paved the way for many women, especially young Black women, so how could someone like her die by suicide? What can you do if you feel thoughts of suicide and what can you do to help even if don't know help is needed?

Kryst was also an advocate for mental health, an attorney, an athlete, and an entertainment spokesperson for Extra.

The medical examiner says 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst killed herself when she jumped from a Manhattan high rise on Sunday.

“Although these are people who we may, in a way, look up to, or even feel proud of, we have to remember that everyone is human,” said Diamond Dale, H.O.M.E Incorporated founder.

Last year Krsyt wrote an essay for Allure magazine writing: "When I was crowned Miss USA 2019 at 28 years old, I was the oldest woman in history to win the title…"

She continued to write:

"...Turning 30 feels like a cold reminder that I'm running out of time to matter in society's eyes..."

“Especially Black women, we feel we always have to be the strong person. We are debunking that narrative," said Dale.

But more work needs to be done.

Diamond Dale founded H.O.M.E Incorporated, Helping Others Master their Experience. It serves as a bridge that specializes in connecting people, with a focus on the young Black community, with mental health resources.

“A lot of people look for the signs. And they may not always be present, but the best thing for us to do is to just ask people like, 'how are you?' And you never know how that conversation can go” said Dale.

She encourages anyone who comes to you for help, listen with an open heart and mind and know there's always a reason to live.

“The best thing for us to do is to always remember, we're human and give yourself grace. Every day, we all make mistakes. We all are trying to get to a certain level of success or certain goals we have in life. But always remembering, 'I'm here for a reason. This is my own journey,'” said Dale.

If you feel like taking your life is the only answer, Dale encourages you to speak with a licensed therapist, keep a gratitude journal and follow accounts that are geared towards self-care and positive outlooks.

If you'd like to be connected to suicide prevention resources, or if you or anyone you know is in need of support text the word "Life" to 858-571-8888. CBS 8 will also send you links to other stories we've done on this subject.