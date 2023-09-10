How to prevent crimes of opportunity as Crime Prevention Week kicks off

Oceanside Police said they're seeing crimes of opportunity happening every day.

SAN DIEGO — Crime Prevention Week is kicking off and police said one of the best things you can do is take steps to prevent crimes of opportunity.

"Maybe you have a vehicle burglary where somebody has left something out in plain view in the vehicle and someone will break in or somebody might have left the door unlocked," said Jennifer Atenza, public information officer with the Oceanside Police Department.

She says they see crimes of opportunity happening very often.

"It's not just cars but people leaving garages or homes unlocked. Often we find people have security measures in place but we get complacent and comfortable," she said.

This summer CBS 8 reported when a man a man walked into an open garage in Pacific Beach and started to steal a bike. He paused to pet a golden retriever and then took the bike.

Police recommend following a nightly 9 p.m. routine. Set an alarm and when it goes off this means it's time to remove any valuables from your car, turn on outside lights, lock doors, and set your home alarm.

Over the past couple months, CBS 8 has also reported multiple incidents of gas siphoning.