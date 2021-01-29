Why scammers want to hack into & steal your Facebook page

To stop them, use two-factor authentication. How to put the safety measure into place.

Jerry Harris, a small business owner who runs a dog- walking service --- learned that his business's Facebook page had been compromised after a hacker gained access and changed the login.

"The biggest problem of course is that I can no longer control my own business Facebook page," said Harris.

This could happen to any of us. The scammers want control of real Facebook pages, whether you have a small business or not, so they can use them to scam other people.

How do you protect yourself?

First, Consumer Reports recommends setting up two-factor authentication, something you might already use with online banking and other more secure sites. It’s an extra layer of protection so that if someone does get hold of your password, they’ll need additional information to access your account.

Facebook page--> Click the arrow in the upper right corner--> Settings---> Settings Login--> Two-Factor page (Look at the Recommendation at the top and the edit buttons near the bottom)

Next, guard against phishing. That’s when hackers try to get you to give up information about yourself that could help them steal your identity. Avoid clicking on links in texts or emails, especially if there’s something about the message that seems suspicious.

It’s nearly impossible to remember every password, but an easy solution is to use a password manager. Consumer Reports’ top-rated password managers are 1Password, Keeper, and Bitwarden.